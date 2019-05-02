Watch Derek Hough's Stunning World of Dance Finale Performance

NBC
by Lauren Piester | Thu., May. 2, 2019 12:07 PM
NBC
Derek Hough's been serving as a judge on World of Dance for three seasons, but don't forget that he could also compete on that stage.
Hough shows off his dance skills on the NBC competition show's season three finale this Sunday, alongside season two alums Michael Dameski and Charity & Andres, who placed 2nd and 3rd respectively last season. It's a hell of a performance, featuring all kinds of lifts and spins and dance moves we don't know the names of, but know that we could not even come close to doing. Fellow judges Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo definitely seem impressed.
E! News has your exclusive first look at the performance below.
Five acts remain in the competition heading into the world final this weekend: Briar Nolet (Upper division), The Kings (Upper Team), Ellie and Ava (Junior division), VPeepz (Junior Team), and Unity LA (Wildcard).
Those acts will each dance twice, and whoever comes out with the higher average score will be named the season three world champion.
World of Dance's season finale airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on NBC.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.
