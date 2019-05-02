Julianne Hough Wears a Neck Brace After Getting Hit by Paula Abdul at the Billboard Music Awards

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., May. 2, 2019 11:18 AM

Paula Abdul, Julianne Hough, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp

Julianne Hough straight up got hit by Paula Abdul's hat. 

For fans who caught the iconic performer's impressive finale medley routine at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, they might have noticed a very quick mishap between the star and fellow dancer, Julianne Hough

According to what the camera's caught, the Dancing With the Stars alum was watching and grooving along as Abdul was dancing in the aisle. When the singer threw her hat, it accidentally hit Hough's neck as the cameras captured the split-second moment. Hough played off the hit like a pro, quickly smiling for the camera nearby and continuing to snap her fingers to the song. 

Billboard Music Awards 2019: Candid Photos

Naturally, the internet did not miss the moment and Hough had quite the response. She shared a snap of herself with a neck brace on with two thumbs up. "The result of the honor of being hit in the neck by @PaulaAbdul's flying hat! Love you, babe!!!" the star tweeted. It's unclear whether the brace is real or fake, but either way, Hough seems to be in good spirits about it. 

Abdul responded just as playfully, tweeting, "OMG IM PEEING MY PANTS!!!!! You know it was with love xoP."

Nothing cold-hearted here!

TAGS/ Julianne Hough , 2019 Billboard Music Awards , Paula Abdul , Top Stories , Apple News

