Meghan Markle has yet to give birth to her and Prince Harry's first child, according to Buckingham Palace.

While the world is on #RoyalBabyWatch, a representative for the Palace confirms to E! News, "The baby hasn't been born yet." Back in January, Meghan revealed her due date during a walkabout with Prince Harry in Birkenhead, Merseyside. During the couple's first joint appearance of 2019, Meghan shared that she was six months pregnant and due around the end of April/early May.

Today's confirmation for the Palace comes amid many conspiracy theories that the Duchess of Sussex has already given birth, and that she and the Duke of Sussex are keeping the baby's arrival a secret for now.