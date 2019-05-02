Hargitay was in the middle of a development deal working on a comedy when the script for SVU came to her attention. She read for a couple of people before meeting with executive producer and creator Dick Wolf, and she said she wasn't fully sure of who he was. He gave her notes, she agreed with them, and then she got another callback. When she got there, another actress was also taking meetings.

"So, I walked in and I go, ‘Listen, you're confused. Here's the deal, I'm pretty sure this is me. I'm pretty sure this has got my name written all over it. This is my part. I'm serious, we're past this, let's not even waste your time'" she said. "And he laughed, and then we went to the network and I got it. And I found out that the other girl was for another role, and she was in the pilot too! And we've become friends."