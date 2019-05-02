The 2019 Billboard Music Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday—and what a show it was.

Taylor Swift and Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie kicked off the night with an epic performance of "ME!". However, they weren't the only artists to perform. Halsey, BTS, Ciara, Paul Abdul, Madonna and The Jonas Brothers were some of the other singers to take the stage.

Kelly Clarkson also kept the crowd entertained as host. From her multiple outfit changes to her incredible medleys, the American Idol alumna pulled out all the stops.

Of course, there were also the awards themselves. Drake was one of the big winners of the evening and took home 12 trophies, including Top Artist, Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Album. In fact, he dethroned Swift for most Billboard Music Award wins.

Still, there were plenty of big moments fans didn't see on screen—including several candid moments.