4 Awkward Moments From the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

It was a night to remember at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

There was a lot going on inside the MGM Grand Arena on Wednesday night as the annual show kicked off once again with host Kelly Clarkson. As can be expected with every year of the musical ceremony, this one was just as star-studded as superstars like Madonna, Mariah Careyand Taylor Swiftlit up the stage with unforgettable performances (holograms, anyone?!).

Plenty of famed performers also went home with coveted statues, including Drake, who dethroned Swift and went home as the new artist with the most Billboard Music Awards ever.