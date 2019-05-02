It took 55 night shoots to complete the Battle of Winterfell in Game of Thrones' "The Long Night," and when Emilia Clarke finally watched the completed project, she was emotional, to say the least.

"That was the bit where I was shaking and crying," Clarke told Jimmy Kimmel about actually watching the episode.

"It was nuts. I mean, being in—what you saw was really what it was like shooting it," Clarke said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "You saw blood and mud and angry, screaming people. And then backstage there was blood and mud—and asleep people."