For many weeks over the past year, there were two different small blonde women talking in Rob Thomas' head.

The creator of both iZombie and Veronica Mars found himself working on two high-profile seasons of two of his shows at the same time, as iZombie ends and Veronica Mars begins again on Hulu, and it was not an easy task for his brain.

"I'm just now at a moment where I am not working 16 hour days anymore," Thomas told E! News over the phone. "This was an incredibly fun year, but it was a difficult year."

Thomas recalled rereading some of his Veronica Mars pages and realized he had been accidentally calling Veronica Liv.

"I would do it in the writers' room all the time. I would be in the wrong writers' room, and use those character names interchangeably," he says. "So yes, it was very difficult. Which small blonde speaking voiceover right now? But it was a fun year."