Cardi Bis here to slay, okurrr?

The rapper is taking home the award for Best Rap Song at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards for her song, "I Like It" with J Balvinand Bad Bunny, and she is savoring every last moment of the experience.

In her hilarious speech, the artist starts by thanking her fans for their love and support, which has earned her so many awards. However, she almost gets her speech cut short by the roar of applause coming from the audience. "Wait a minute. Let me finish my speech, goddamn it," she practically yells.

She continues, "I know y'all love me. If you got a favorite artist, support them. Stream their music. Listen to their music. Tell a friend to tell a friend about their music to get them on the chart, an upcoming artist or artists that's already out there. Support their music. Be the biggest fan that you can be."

