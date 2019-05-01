Remain calm K-Pop fans!

If you were watching the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Wednesday night, chances are you heard plenty of screams when BTS took to the stage with Halsey to perform "Boy With Luv."

The guys brought their signature dance moves, impressive style and infectious lyrics to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. And if the cheers and standing ovation is any indication, we'd say the audience loved the whole thing including the retro movie theater named "Persona" that was first featured in the song's music video.

It's a special collaboration for BTS and Halsey who first met at the Billboard Music Awards two years ago. In fact during Live From the Red Carpet, the members of BTS wore friendships bracelets that were gifted from the "Bad at Love" singer.

"Our cover of the album is pink so she made it like white and pink," RM shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy and Tanya Rad. "That was so kind of her. Thank you Halsey."