Mother's Day Matching Outfits for You & Your Mini-Me

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Mother's Day is almost here, and moms and their daughters alike have got big plans for the day.

Whether you've got a fancy brunch, a casual picnic or something else in-between planned, you're going to need to figure out your outfit. And, quite frankly, we can't think of a better moment in time to twin with your little one. What do we mean by twinning? Exactly what it sounds like! Moms and mini-mes can go all-out with printed floral frocks, or keep it low-key with coordinating jewelry. Really, it's up to you!

Just be sure to get that camera ready, these are darling looks you're going to want to remember.

