by Cydney Contreras | Wed., May. 1, 2019 4:51 PM
Beanie Feldstein is giving us the wholesome reaction to Kacey Musgraves that we never knew we needed.
The cast of Booksmart may be famous in their own right, but no amount of fame can cure the amazement that takes place when you discuss the queen herself: Kacey Musgraves. This was proven on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, when Beanie Feldstein, Katilyn Dever and Olivia Wildediscussed the power of the "Happy & Sad" singer.
Beanie, who looked gorgeous in a yellow and white dress, literally gasped when host Tanya Rad mentioned the hit album Golden Hour. The look can best be described as a mix between excitement and overwhelming joy.
"When I hear it, I feel like I'm standing next to Kaitlyn," Beanie enthusiastically shared. "No matter where I am in the world."
Kaitlyn adds, "It was on replay."
Kacey Musgraves wasn't the only thing that made the experience of filming Booksmart so amazing. Kaitlyn and Beanie credit their director, Olivia Wilde, with creating the most "fun, warm" environment on set.
Fans can witness Olivia's directorial debut onscreen in select theaters!
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Billboard Music Awards special tonight starting at 6 p.m. followed by the 2019 Billboard Music Awards telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?