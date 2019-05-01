Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy has officially hit the red carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
Maluma is set to perform with the Queen of Pop (aka Madonna) during tonight's star-studded event. The two superstars will hit the stage and sing their new hit tune "Medellín," which is part of the 60-year-old icon's forthcoming album, Madame X.
Speaking to E!'s Jason Kennedy, the 25-year-old "Mala Mia" singer tells the host how his collaboration with Madonna came about.
"It was crazy, I went to the VMAs. I met her over there, then I was touring in Europe and in London she called me and she said she had a song for me called "Medellín," he said on the red carpet. "I'm from Medellín, Columbia and it's crazy that she said that she wanted me to be part of the project."
"It's so fast, it's such a dream," the 25-year-old star says of being at the awards ceremony with the 60-year-old pop icon.
When asked about a past Instagram post where he called Madonna ''Ms. Crazy," Maluma shared the reason behind her nickname.
"We all know that Madonna, she loves to do crazy songs. So when we were working on "Medellín," she wanted to say some crazy words and I was like, 'No, don't do that,'" he recalled. "The song is going in a different way, so she was like, 'Wow, you're Mr. Safe.'"
"I was like, baby, 'You're Ms. Crazy.'"
This year marks the Columbian singer's first time performing at the Billboard Music Awards, while it's Madonna first time in four years hitting the stage at the star-studded event.
In addition to his upcoming performance, he's also a nominated for Top Latin Album.
In the words of Maluma at tonight's carpet, "We're celebrating!"
