This is straight up one of the best behind-the-scenes moments at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Taylor Swift and Paula Abdul are giving fans the best of both worlds with this candid moment backstage at the award show. Pet-lovers and pop music fanatics alike flooded Paula's account with adoring comments when they saw the photo of the singers and Taylor's two cats. "Ran into @taylorswift and her two babies backstage at @bbmas," the former American Idol judge shared. "I JUST ADORE YOU!!!!"

And T-Swift was just as excited about the encounter as Paula was. She wrote on her Insta, "I'm trying to give them a normal upbringing but when the little ones and I ran into the flawless @paulaabdul on the way to red carpet we STRAIGHT UP had to get a pic."