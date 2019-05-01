Hello there, Channing Tatum!

The Magic Mike star had a sexy surprise in store for his Instagram followers on Wednesday. After the actor lost in a game of Jenga to his girlfriend, Jessie J, the singer (née Jessica Cornish) was allowed to pick a photo for Channing to post on his Instagram.

"I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish," Channing captioned the NSFW picture, taken by Jessie, which shows him naked in the shower. "The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked... Smh and fml... I'm never playing Jenga with her ever again..."

In response to the photo, which already has close to 1 million likes, Jessie commented, "Sharing is caring."