Ciara received a surprise message from a fan at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards!

On Wednesday, before heading inside to the ceremony at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the superstar singer stopped by E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. During her chat with E! News' Jason Kennedy and Tanya Rad, Ciara was shown a video from her fan, Lane, from Seattle Children's Hospital.

"Hi Ciara, I'm Lane and I'm at Seattle Chidren's," Lane said in the video message. "I hope you have a great day and I hope you come visit us soon."

"That's gonna make me cry," Ciara, who attended the show with son Future, said after watching the video. "The kids of Seattle Children's are like family to us, and it's just an incredible moment every time we go there to hug the moms as well, the moms and the dads of families."