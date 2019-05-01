by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 1, 2019 4:56 PM
Ciara received a surprise message from a fan at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards!
On Wednesday, before heading inside to the ceremony at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the superstar singer stopped by E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. During her chat with E! News' Jason Kennedy and Tanya Rad, Ciara was shown a video from her fan, Lane, from Seattle Children's Hospital.
"Hi Ciara, I'm Lane and I'm at Seattle Chidren's," Lane said in the video message. "I hope you have a great day and I hope you come visit us soon."
"That's gonna make me cry," Ciara, who attended the show with son Future, said after watching the video. "The kids of Seattle Children's are like family to us, and it's just an incredible moment every time we go there to hug the moms as well, the moms and the dads of families."
"And to see those kids, they're such fighters, you know?" Ciara continued. "It's really what it's all about. It's cool to be on the stage and rock and perform, but it's even more rewarding to have moments like that. Those kids, they care about you like you care about them. That's what it's all about."
Ciara then sent a message back, saying, "I love you guys, I can't wait to see you guys again. I'll see you really soon when I come back home to Seattle."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
It's an extra special night for Ciara, who will be taking the stage to perform during the award show.
"So excited to announce I'm performing 'Thinkin Bout You' LIVE for the first time at the @BBMAs, Wednesday, May 1 on NBC," Ciara recently told her followers on social media. "There's no emoji for my feelings!! Aahh!:) #LetsGetIt."
Be sure to check out the award show tonight on NBC to watch Ciara's performance! And watch the video above to see Ciara's surprise message!
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Billboard Music Awards special tonight starting at 6 p.m. followed by the 2019 Billboard Music Awards telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC!
