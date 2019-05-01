2019 is the year for the Jonas Brothers.

Before Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas took to the stage and performed at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, the band couldn't help but share how excited they were at the future.

Yes, their new music continues to climb the charts. And you better believe fans are excited for a new tour that was just announced.

But there's also a new album coming out titled Happiness Begins that truly symbolizes where these artists are in life.

"We worked with a lot of really talented writers and producers. In the sessions, we'd walk in, say we're trying to bottle happiness and bring it to the world," Nick explained on Live From the Red Carpet with Jason Kennedy and Tanya Rad. "There's so much negativity out there and if we can provide a little light in people's eyes, we're doing our job."