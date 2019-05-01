Tom Schwartz via Instagram
There's nothing rockin' this boat!
Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are "fine now," according to a source. On Tuesday, many believed there was trouble in paradise between the couple after the 29-year-old star deleted her fiancé off of her Instagram page. Moreover, some speculated Kent and Emmett's relationship was rocky after the recent 50 Cent drama. Despite the rumors surrounding the pair, it seems it couldn't be further from the truth.
"They would never split over something like this," the insider told E! News. "Randall and Lala put the #fofty drama behind them and are moving on. They are done with it."
For those who weren't following, the Grammy winner put Kent and her film producer fiancé on blast after claiming he was owed $1 million from Emmett. In the midst of the drama, 50 Cent revealed apologetic texts from Randall, including the misspelling of his name, Fofty, which immediately became an online meme.
However, on Monday, the 43-year-old rapper revealed that Randall paid him his money and let bygones be bygones. "I got my money, so I have no problem with @randallemmettfilms in fact I'm wishing him and his family a very blessed day. positive vibes now guys. LOL," he wrote in a since-deleted post.
According to the source, the couple's relationship was "definitely tense" over the situation.
"Randall was under extreme stress from the situation and their relationship was definitely tense because of it."
The insider continued, "They have moved on and want to clear the energy with 50 Cent. Both LaLa and Randall aren't letting the drama get in the middle of them, and they would never split over something like this."
On Tuesday evening, the same night Lala removed Randall from her Instagram (with the exception of one image), Randall took to social media to profess his love for his lady.
"What a fun night with my fiancé [sic]," he captioned his post, alongside a photo of the two hugging and laughing together.
Additionally, Tom Schwartz shared a sweet snap of the two lovebirds on his Instagram Stories.
According to the insider, the 29-year-old beauty mogul and her man are on "great terms."
"They are fine now," the source shared, adding, "Randall wanted to make sure they were on great terms before Lala left for Paris for a week."
It seems the Vanderpump Rules ladies are headed to Paris today, according to some of the cast's social media posts. Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney and Lala are all headed to their girls trip, however, it's unknown if the rest of the Pump Rules stars are traveling as well.
