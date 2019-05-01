We promise that you'll never find another like this opening number.

On Wednesday night, the 2019 Billboard Music Awards kicked off with a bang as Taylor Swift started the show with her very first televised performance of "ME!"

Joined by Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie, the pair immediately brought the audience inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena to its feet as their collaboration came to life.

"I promise that you'll never find another like... / Me-eh-eh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh," Taylor sang after bringing out a full-on marching band. "I'm the only one of me / Baby, that's the fun of me." She would later end the performance up in the sky alongside Brendon.