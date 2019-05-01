What Secrets Do These Game of Thrones Photos Reveal?

Game of Thrones, Episode 3, Season 8, Daenerys, Jorah

Helen Sloan/HBO

The long night is over for Game of Thrones, now the surviving members of the Winterfell alliance (and there are a lot of them, let's be real) are paying tribute to the dead.

In new photos from the fourth episode of Game of Thrones season eight–exact title to be revealed—Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and the rest of the surviving core group prepare to bury—burn—their dead.

There's one new photo of Cersei (Lena Headey) who seems up to some scheming, as per usual.

See the photos below.

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 4

HBO

Another War

Daenerys Targaryen has her sights set on Cersei Lannister.

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 4

HBO

Team Dragon

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 4

HBO

Divided Families?

Team Dany stands apart from the rest of the crowd.

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 4

HBO

Divided Families?

The Starks stand apart from the Targaryen contingent.

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 4

HBO

Saying Goodbye

A funeral scene from the fourth episode.

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 4

HBO

Sweet Nothings

What is Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) whispering to Cersei Lannister?

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 4

HBO

Setting Sail

On their way to King's Landing?

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 4

HBO

Jon Snow

Kit Harington looking like he's in mourning as Jon Snow.

In the trailer for the next episode, the characters seem to be preparing…for war.

"We have won the great war," Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) says. "Now, we will win the last war."

She's coming for Cersei.

"We'll rip her out, root and stem," Daenerys promises in the trailer.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.

