Kyle Richards is opening up about her relationship with Lisa Vanderpump.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars have had many highs and lows in their friendship over the years. Most recently, #PuppyGate has put a real strain on their relationship. But have they been able to repair their friendship since filming this season of the Bravo series?

On the new episode of E!'s Just the Sip, Kyle talks to host Justin Sylvester about her fight with Lisa and reveals where their friendship stands today. During their conversation, Justin points out that Kyle and Lisa were real friends off camera. So, after their fight and #GoodbyeKyle, did Kyle reach out to Lisa off camera?