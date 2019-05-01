On Tuesday, April 30, The Big Bang Theory delivered its big finish. The acclaimed CBS comedy taped its final episode on April 30 and the cast was not shy about sharing their feelings.

"Final group scene," Kaley Cuoco posted on her Instagram with heart emojis and a crying face. "That's a wrap."

CBS is keeping details about the final episode under wraps, but we do know we'll never learn the last name of Cuoco's Penny.

"We got nervous and superstitious about giving her [a last name]," executive producer Steve Molaro said. "It will always be Hofstadter."