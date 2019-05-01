Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Get ready for more Chrissy Teigen in your life. Hulu announced it has struck a new two-year development deal with the cookbook author and social media star. In a press release, the streaming platform announced Teigen will host a new cooking show with David Chang and develop new shows that could be anything from scripted to talk shows.
"The Hulu platform is Chrissy's oyster," Hulu said in a press release.
The new cooking show, which is part of Hulu's new deal with Vox Media Studios, Chang's Majordomo Media and Teigen's Suit & Thai Productions, is currently titled Family Style. The series will revolve around the ways people express their love to friends and family through cooking and eating together.
Hulu made the announcement at its 2019 upfront presentation. Other projects announced include new Marvel shows, a limited series starring Kate McKinnon and more. Read on!
Marvel
Hulu and Marvel will bring two new superheroes to life with Marvel's Ghost Rider and Marvel's Helstrom, both slated to debut in 2020. Marvel's Ghost Rider, aka Robbie Reyes, is described as a quintessential antihero. He's consumed by hellfire and bound to a demon. Ingrid Escajeda, will serve as showrunner. Paul Zbyszewski and Marvel's Jeph Loeb are also executive producers. Helstrom follows Daimon and Ana Helstrom, the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. Zbyszewski will serve as showrunner.
Renewals
In addition to the already announced Shrill season two, Hulu confirmed it's bringing back PEN15 starring and created by Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle for a 14-episode season two. The series features the two creators playing fictionalized versions of their 13-year-old selves in the year 2000. Ramy, from Ramy Hassan, will return for a second season of 10 episodes.
The Dropout
Based on the ABC News podcast, Hulu confirmed Kate McKinnon will stars as Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes in the limited series event. McKinnon will also executive produce.
Nine Perfect Strangers
Did you want more TV shows based Liane Moriarty's books in your life? You're in luck. David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth will co-write and co-showrun Nine Perfect Strangers, the latest book from Moriarty. Nicole Kidman will executive produce and star. The new series "takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living." Watching over the nine strangers during their retreat is Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. But not everything is as it seems…