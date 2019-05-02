Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images
Since the Met Gala started in 1948, it seems like it's only gotten better and better as the years go by.
There are dozens of themes that come to mind when thinking about the almost-aristocratic event, but very few compare to the history-making galas that took place in the 2000s. One of the themes that comes to mind when thinking about the ultra-exclusive event is the "Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion" ball in 2009.
That year, Kate Moss beautifully served as the event's co-chair along with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, designer Marc Jacobs and Justin Timberlake. To say it was a star-studded night is quite the understatement. Candid moments between the hosts and actors like Jimmy Fallonand Kate Hudson took place, along with appearances from stars from Gossip Girl.
Not to mention the fashion trends that were featured on the carpet. Neon, gold and more styles took center stage!
Check out the gallery below to see all the best looks from 2009!
CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Amber Rose & Kanye West
Revisiting this duo's appearance at the soiree had us saying, "I love it."
BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Liv Tyler, Kate Hudson, Stella McCartney & Kate Bosworth
Laughs and fashion tips were definitely shared between this fierce foursome at the elite event.
BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Penn Badgley & Blake Lively
Spotted on the steps of the Met: Lonely Boy and S on a date night at the ball.
CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Rihanna
The singer truly shined bright like a diamond in this tuxedo look.
CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Miranda Kerr
It's too bad hubby Evan Spiegel hadn't invented Snapchat yet, cause this was a snap-worthy moment.
CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Anne Hathaway
The actress brings the movie The Devil Wears Prada to life with this couture fashion moment.
CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Kate Beckinsale
It was a serendipitous occasion for the Underworld star, who wore a Marchesa gown.
Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images
Victoria Beckham
Its as if the Met Gala was made for fashion gurus like the Spice Girls star, who sports her signature pout.
CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Renee Zellweger
The actress had people green with envy in this curve-hugging gown.
CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Katy Perry
California gurls are truly unforgettable and this look was proof.
CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Jessica Alba
This royal blue look definitely turned heads on the red carpet.
Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images
Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen
The model and football player proved why they are "couple goals" on the Met Gala red carpet.
CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Emma Roberts
This Scream Queen had the photographers in a roar with her bold red cocktail dress.
HANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Mary-Kate Olsen
As always, Mary-Kate proved that vintage fashion reigns supreme.
Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images
Eva Mendes
Before she fell in Crazy, Stupid, Love with Ryan Gosling, this actress was stuntin' at the Met Gala.
BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Justin Timberlake & Jimmy Fallon
Friends forever! These two pals ditched their dates for a quick photo-opp with each other.
CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Emma Stone
This actress' look got an Easy A for creativity and style.
Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images
Cindy Crawford
The model proved her It Girl status in an electric blue dress from Versace.
CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Heidi Klum
The model wears a gorgeous black and purple J. Mendel gown that demanded attention on the red carpet.
Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst
Fringe, beads and lace never looked better than on the Elizabethtown star.
CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Selma Blair
The Sweetest Thing about this ensemble is the blue clutch that functioned as a major statement piece.
CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Ciara
Curves were on full display in this slinky black, long-sleeve dress.
CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Marc Jacobs & Kate Moss
Who better to represent 2009's theme than the model and muse herself?
Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images
Ashley Olsen & Justin Bartha
This couple was the National Treasure for the year of 2009.
Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images
Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy
The actors attended the ball, just months before they wed in a romantic ceremony.
Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images
Tyra Banks
This model showed how to pull off the perfect smize.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Madonna
The singer brings back the finger-less gloves for a night out on the town.
BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Bradley Cooper & Caroline Winberg
A star was born on the Met Gala red carpet when B. Coops wore this dashing look.
Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images
Eva Longoria & Tony Parker
No Desperate Housewives here! The former ABC star and her ex made for a stunning red carpet couple.
Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel
This married couple brought sexy back with their stunning red carpet looks.
CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Rosario Dawson
This is the face you make when you know you be lookin' like a snack!
BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Leighton Meester & Emmy Rossum
Shameless met Gossip Girl in this candid moment of the actresses on the red carpet.
CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Rose Byrne
The actress earned major fashion credits for sporting a bold look for the boundary-pushing event.
Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images
Elizabeth Hurley
It's safe to say Austin Powers would approve of this groovy look.
CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Donald & Melania Trump
The future President and First Lady of the United States did date night in style.
CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Ivanka Trump
The future First Daughter walks the carpet in a couture gown.
