Since the Met Gala started in 1948, it seems like it's only gotten better and better as the years go by.

There are dozens of themes that come to mind when thinking about the almost-aristocratic event, but very few compare to the history-making galas that took place in the 2000s. One of the themes that comes to mind when thinking about the ultra-exclusive event is the "Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion" ball in 2009.

That year, Kate Moss beautifully served as the event's co-chair along with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, designer Marc Jacobs and Justin Timberlake. To say it was a star-studded night is quite the understatement. Candid moments between the hosts and actors like Jimmy Fallonand Kate Hudson took place, along with appearances from stars from Gossip Girl.

Not to mention the fashion trends that were featured on the carpet. Neon, gold and more styles took center stage!