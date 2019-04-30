After a long wait, The 100 is finally back and telling a story that's both brand new and just a little familiar.

After the destruction of the last bit of livable Earth in season five, all the remaining humans got on a ship and went to sleep for over 100 years until a new home could be found. Just like we did in the very first episode ever, we got to watch the survivors set foot somewhere new, but what happened next was not quite the same as what happened the first time.

"Those parallels are inescapable," executive producer Jason Rothenberg told E! News. "Of course it is a group of people, many of whom are the same people, touching down in a world that again, they know nothing about, having to figure out how to survive on that world and encountering people that are there before them. So it does have echoes to season one for sure, but of course they're all so different now as a result of the experiences that we've seen them undergo over the last five seasons."