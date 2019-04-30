Game of Thrones Stars Help Grant 88-Year-Old Hospice Patient's Last Wish

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Apr. 30, 2019 4:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Liam Cunningham, Game of Thrones

HBO

Game of Thrones stars are coming together to fulfill an 88-year-old's last wish.

Over the weekend, Claire Walton expressed to her caretakers that she wished to see the third episode of the final season of Game of Thrones and potentially meet one of the stars. So, in an act of kindness that won't be forgotten, the providers at HopeHealth in Providence, Rhode Island went to great lengths to make her dream come true. "HopeHealth, her hospice facility, dove deep into their network to create a video compilation of 10 cast members wishing Claire well," a spokesperson for HopeHealth tells E! News. "It was truly remarkable!"

Of the 10 stars who sent warm wishes were Miltos Yerolemou, a.k.a. Syrio Forel, who played the master sword-fighter and instructor hired by Eddard Stark to train Arya Stark in season 1. Ser Davos Seaworth, whose real name is Liam Cunningham, also got in on the action. "I hope you're well enough to watch the battle, which is tonight," Cunningham wished. "Take care."

Photos

Game of Thrones Final Season: See the Behind-the-Scenes Snaps

Josef Altin, the Night Watchman Pyp, said, "Enjoy this Sunday; it's going down. Lots of love, darling!"

According to the spokesperson, Claire was able to watch the much-anticipated episode before she died on Monday around 5 p.m.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , Do-Gooder , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Alicia Keys, Oprah Winfrey, The Hollywood Reporter's Empowerment In Entertainment 2019

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Game of Thrones Episode 3, Jon

Was Game of Thrones' "The Long Night" Too Dark to See?

Lala Kent, Randall Emmett

Is There Trouble in Paradise for Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent and Fiancé Randall Emmett?

Halima Aden & Other Models Changing the Fashion Game

Lisa Vanderpump & Wild "Real Housewives" Reunion Drama

How Well Do People Know the Billboard Music Awards?

Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey Reveals One Thing Prince Harry Does That's Totally Relatable

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.