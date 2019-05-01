by Alyssa Ray | Wed., May. 1, 2019 10:00 AM
Can Kim Kardashian really have it all?
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the KKW Beauty boss laments to husband Kanye West about her struggles to juggle her different responsibilities. Not only is Kardashian-West preparing for her fourth child's arrival, but she's also tackling an unconventional education path in order to become a lawyer.
Thus, the E! personality is understandably stressed about her current situation. "I don't know what to do," Kim shares. "How am I gonna have another kid? How am I gonna study? How am I gonna read? How am I gonna do this all?"
After experiencing a 14-hour day, Kim fully realizes the amount of work her legal schooling will require. Of course, the Kardashian-West matriarch is concerned about taking away time from her family. Thankfully, Kim's rapper spouse has complete faith in her.
"I think you could get in control of your schedule," the "All Day" rapper wisely notes. "You just gotta like, sit back and analyze. Like, what are your distractions? Once you manage your time, you'll be able to manage your time to be able to give attention to me, attention to the kids and attention to law that you're passionate about."
In fact, 'Ye reminds Kim that she's "blessed" for having notable mentors in this new endeavor. "That means the universe really wants this to happen," West continues. "That's beautiful. It's like your dad."
This pep talk clearly means a lot to Kim, who beams throughout the rest of the sit down.
"The fact that he is supporting me in this journey, knowing that for the next 4 years it would take time away from him and our kids, means a lot to me," Kim relays in a confessional. "And, gives me the confidence that I really need. And that, like, extra push of someone around me to be like, 'I know you can do it. You got this!'"
Not to mention, Kanye is eager to have Kim's help when it comes to "f--ked up deals."
"My wife a lawyer now! Bet you I get out this contract," the 41-year-old A-lister jokes.
Watch the full sit down for yourself above!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
