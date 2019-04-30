Jay DeMarcus is opening up about his decision to put his first daughter up for adoption.

The Rascal Flatts artist is detailing the ups and downs of his life in his new memoir Shotgun Angels: My Story of Broken Roads and Unshakeable Hope. In the book, which was released on April 30, the bassist reveals that he has fathered not two children, but three.

According to People, the artist shares that many years ago, when he was in his 20s, he and his girlfriend at the time, Maggie, accidentally conceived a child after having intercourse for the first time. "We'd had sex one time, but I knew it. I knew she was pregnant," DeMarcus says, explaining the moment he realized the condom broke.

He writes that he and Maggie had only been dating for one month, but they considered "getting married and raised the children ourselves." However, Jay adds they quickly realized that doing so would be a mistake. The now-48-year-old says that there was only one option left for them to consider: "Abortion was never an option, so we began to discuss adoption."