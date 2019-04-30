See the Miss USA 2019 Contestants Model Their Evening Gowns

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Apr. 30, 2019 2:57 PM
Miss USA 2019 is here!
Talented women from all 50 states and the District of Columbia have headed to the Grand Theatre at the Grand Casino Resort in Reno, Nevada in the hopes of winning the coveted crown and becoming last year's winner Sarah Rose Summers' successor.
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey once again return as hosts and Nick will also be one of the performers at the show. The Masked Singer winner T-Pain will also grace the stage with a musical performance, although he likely won't be in a monster costume.
There will also be eight women comprising the judge panel, including 2017 Miss Universe winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters as well as other business owners and entrepreneurs.
Miss USA 2019 competitions airs on FOX on May 2, but the preliminary competition is already underway.
Both Vanessa and Nick told E! News in an interview that they thought hosting together was "easy" and "a lot of fun.'
Miss USA was their first time hosting anything together and the former boy band member likened it to a "trial run."
"It was a natural chemistry that you have as a married couple. There are things that are understood," he said.
The Miss Teen USA 1998 winner chimed in, "I knew that if I missed a line or stumbled, I knew that he had my back."
In honor of Miss USA 2019 beginning, take a look at the photos below to see the women compete in the evening gown portion of the competition.
Patrick Prather
Hannah McMurphy
Patrick Prather
JoEllen Walters
Patrick Prather
Savannah Wix
Patrick Prather
Savannah Skidmore
Patrick Prather
Erica Dann
Patrick Prather
Madison Dorenkamp
Patrick Prather
Acacia Courtney
Patrick Prather
Jolisa Copeman
Patrick Prather
Cordelia Cranshaw
Patrick Prather
Nicolette Jennings
Patrick Prather
Katerina Rozmajzl
Patrick Prather
Lacie Choy
Patrick Prather
Shelby Brown
Patrick Prather
Alexandra Plotz
Patrick Prather
Tate Fritchley
Patrick Prather
Baylee Drezek
Patrick Prather
Alyssa Klinzing
Patrick Prather
Jordan Weiter
Patrick Prather
Victoria Paul
Patrick Prather
Lexie Elston
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Mariela Pepin
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Kelly O'Grady
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Alyse Madej
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Cat Stanley
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Madeleine Overby
Patrick Prather
Miriah Jo Ludtke
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Grace Zitzer
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Lex Najarian
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Tianna Tuamoheloa
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Alexis Chinn
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Manya Saaraswat
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Alejandra Gonzalez
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Florinda Kajtazi
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Cheslie Kryst
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Samantha Redding
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Alice Magoto
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Triana Browne
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Natalie Tonneson
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Kailyn Marie Perez
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Nicole Pallozzi
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
MaKenzie Divina
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Abigail Merschman
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Savana Hodge
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Alayah Benavidez
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Amanda Renée Giroux
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Bethany Garrow
Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Courtney Lynne Smits
Patrick Prather/HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Evelyn Clark
Best of luck to all!
