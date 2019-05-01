It's been 33 seasons of The Challenge. That means there are 33 seasons of crazy physical and mental tasks, and the below sneak peek of The Challenge: War of the Worlds may be the most insane yet.

You're on a plane. There's major turbulence and instead of keeping your drink and meal in place, you have to complete a puzzle. Nightmare. And in the sneak peek, Dee Nguyen of Geordie Shore has to do all of that and face one of her greatest fears: water.

Earlier this season, Dee's then-partner Wes Bergmann taught her how to swim in anticipation of a swimming challenge. But water trauma is hard to overcome.