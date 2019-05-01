For five straight seasons, contractor Chip Gaines and his design-focused bride Joanna Gaines made a name for themselves out of taking the worst house in the best neighborhood and turning it into their client's dream home.

But now they've hit the big leagues.

Because at some point this past winter, a 14-time MLB All-Star approached them about transforming his fixer upper—a three-floor, four-bedroom, 4,404-square-foot spread in the decidedly upscale neighborhood of Malibu, Calif., some 1,500 miles and lightyears away from where they go about their business in the Texas city of Waco. And, oh yeah, the client was his bride-to-be, Jennifer Lopez. Perhaps they had heard of her?

And with that the foundation was laid for an entirely charming celebrity friendship.