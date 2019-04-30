Jesse Williams Seeks to Deny Ex's $200,000 Plea in Divorce Battle

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 30, 2019 11:35 AM

Jesse Williams, Aryn Drake-Lee

John Shearer/Getty Images

The legal battle between Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee continues to make headlines.

It's been two years since the Grey's Anatomy star filed for divorce from Drake-Lee. The exes, who tied the knot in 2012, share kids Maceo, 3, and Sadie, 5. Since their split, Williams and Drake-Lee have been battling it out in court, with Drake-Lee's lawyers recently filing a request for attorney's fees.

In documents obtained by E! News earlier this month, Drake-Lee requested that the court order Williams pay her lawyer $100,000. Additionally, Drake-Lee requested the court order Williams to pay $110,000 for the forensic accounting in their ongoing case.

Jesse Williams' Ex Requests $200,000 in Ongoing Divorce Battle

Now, Williams has responded to Drake-Lee's request in a court filing of his own. The 37-year-old star's attorneys filed an objection in Los Angeles court this week, asking the court to deny Drake-Lee's request.

In the documents, obtained by E! News, it's stated that Williams has already paid $270,000 towards Drake-Lee's attorney's fees and costs. Then, in additional documents obtained by The Blast, Williams states that the court should "send Aryn a message" that she too is "responsible" to pay for her attorney's fees and that "this is not a free ride."

"Aryn has been able to avoid seeking meaningful employment, preferring instead to comfortably live off her substantial support," the document states.

A trial is expected to take place later this year.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

