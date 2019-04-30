Robert Pattinson Reveals Where He Stands With His Famous Exes

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 30, 2019 9:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

For a generation of Twilight fans, Robert Pattinson's love life will forever be a mystery worth cracking. 

The typically private star is years removed from the franchise that made him a blockbuster star, but that hasn't stopped inquiries into his famed romance with ex Kristen Stewart. As fans well recall, the co-stars dated for years while starring in the vampire films before things took a turn when the actress was spotted kissing her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders. Less than a year after Stewart's public apology, the two ultimately went their separate ways. Pattinson later dated FKA twigs before they broke off their engagement and split in 2017

So, where do things stand with him and his famous exes? When asked if he is on good terms with his former flames, Pattinson kept his answer short and sweet, telling The Times, "Yes. Yes." After all, just a year ago, he and Stewart were unexpectedly spotted together and appeared "friendly," an eyewitness described. 

Photos

Robert Pattinson's Best Roles

Beyond that, he will acknowledge they were no flings. "They were pretty long relationships, not like three months," he told the newspaper. 

Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson

BACKGRID

As to be expected, when the topic of his current romance with model Suki Waterhousecame up with the newspaper, the actor kept his lips predictably sealed. 

"If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude," the star said. "If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Robert Pattinson , Kristen Stewart , FKA twigs , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Olivia Holt

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Game of Thrones, Episode 3, Season 8, Jon

With "The Long Night" Behind Them, Game of Thrones Stars Are Revealing Never-Before-Seen Photos

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

How Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Turned "Shallow" Into an Iconic Duet No One Saw Coming

Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton's Niece Lauren Braxton Dead at 24

Sophie Turner, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Hudson

Sophie Turner, Eva Longoria and More to Present at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Sonic The Hedgehog, Movies

This Sonic the Hedgehog Trailer Will Make You Miss the '90s

Zac Efron, Ellen, Wax Figure

Zac Efron Seriously Thinks His Wax Figure Has a Better Six-Pack

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.