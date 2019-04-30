One of Game of Thrones' most beloved characters, Lyanna Mormont, was only supposed to have one scene. But when the world—including series creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff—met Bella Ramsey, that changed.

"Lyanna Mormont was supposed to be a one scene character, and then we met Bella Ramsey and realized we would not be doing our jobs if we kept her as a one scene character," Weiss said. "We knew that you can't give a big death to everybody who dies in this battle because it would've been too much, but also if she were to die, there was no way to not make a moment of it so that's where the zombie giant comes in."

Ramsey, 16, paid tribute to her beloved character on Instagram.