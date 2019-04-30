Tony Awards 2019 Nominations: See the Complete List

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 30, 2019 5:52 AM

The nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards are finally here!

Broadway stars Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth announced the nominations on Tuesday. They were also joined by Gayle King.

Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to find out which shows are the big winners. Luckily, musical theater lovers won't be kept in suspense for too long. The 2019 Tony Awards will be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York Sunday, June 9. Fans can catch all the action by tuning in to CBS starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. With James Corden hosting the show, fans won't want to miss a minute.  

So, without further ado, here are the nominees:

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

Bryan Cranston, Network

Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird

Adam Driver, Burn This

Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

 

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY

Annette Benning, Arthur Miller's All My Sons

Laura Donnoley, The Ferryman

Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery

Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton

Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me

 

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Derrick Baskin: Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations

Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice

Damon Daunno, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Santino Fontana, Tootsie

 

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom

Beth Leavel, The Prom

Eva Noblezada, Hadestown

Kelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate

 

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY

Arthur Miller's All my Sons

The Boys in the Band

Burn This

Torch Song

The Waverly Gallery

 

BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Kiss Me, Kate

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

 

BEST PLAY

Choir Boy

The Ferryman

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ink

What the Constitution Means to Me

 

BEST MUSICAL

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations

Beetlejuice

Hadestown

The Prom

Tootsie

This story is developing. The rest of the list will be updated soon.

