Tony Awards 2019 Nominations: See the Complete List

Jason Bell/CBS via Getty Images
The nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards are finally here!
Broadway stars Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth announced the nominations on Tuesday. They were also joined by Gayle King.
Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to find out which shows are the big winners. Luckily, musical theater lovers won't be kept in suspense for too long. The 2019 Tony Awards will be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York Sunday, June 9. Fans can catch all the action by tuning in to CBS starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. With James Corden hosting the show, fans won't want to miss a minute.
So, without further ado, here are the nominees:
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY
Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
Bryan Cranston, Network
Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
Adam Driver, Burn This
Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY
Annette Benning, Arthur Miller's All My Sons
Laura Donnoley, The Ferryman
Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton
Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
Derrick Baskin: Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
Damon Daunno, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Santino Fontana, Tootsie
BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom
Beth Leavel, The Prom
Eva Noblezada, Hadestown
Kelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate
BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY
Arthur Miller's All my Sons
The Boys in the Band
Burn This
Torch Song
The Waverly Gallery
BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL
Kiss Me, Kate
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
BEST PLAY
Choir Boy
The Ferryman
Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ink
What the Constitution Means to Me
BEST MUSICAL
Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Beetlejuice
Hadestown
The Prom
Tootsie
This story is developing. The rest of the list will be updated soon.