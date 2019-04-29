Giacomo Gianniotti is officially off-the-market, y'all!

The 29-year-old Grey's Anatomy actor, who plays Dr. Andrew DeLuca on the hit TV show, said "I do" to his longtime love, Nichole Gustafson.

According to People, the pair tied the knot on Sunday, April 28 in Rome, Italy. The newlyweds reportedly celebrated their big day at Villa Pocci, which, as the publication reports, has a breathtaking view overlooking Castel Gandolfo.

From social media posts of the ceremony and reception, the two lovebirds and their wedding guests seemed to enjoy themselves. People claims the shindig didn't end until early in the morning. Some captured photos of the intimate reception, which was complete with several massive sparklers and a larger-than-life cake. At one point, the couple had a fairy tale-like moment as they locked lips with the sparklers in the background. Simply stunning!

Gustafson looked like she donned a lace wedding gown with a mermaid silhouette, while the 29-year-old star went for a classic black and white tuxedo.