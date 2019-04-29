Grey's Anatomy Actor Giacomo Gianniotti Marries His Longtime Love in Italy

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Apr. 29, 2019

Nichole Gustafson, Giacomo Gianniotti

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for My Friend's Place

Giacomo Gianniotti is officially off-the-market, y'all!

The 29-year-old Grey's Anatomy actor, who plays Dr. Andrew DeLuca on the hit TV show, said "I do" to his longtime love, Nichole Gustafson.

According to People, the pair tied the knot on Sunday, April 28 in Rome, Italy. The newlyweds reportedly celebrated their big day at Villa Pocci, which, as the publication reports, has a breathtaking view overlooking Castel Gandolfo.

From social media posts of the ceremony and reception, the two lovebirds and their wedding guests seemed to enjoy themselves. People claims the shindig didn't end until early in the morning. Some captured photos of the intimate reception, which was complete with several massive sparklers and a larger-than-life cake. At one point, the couple had a fairy tale-like moment as they locked lips with the sparklers in the background. Simply stunning!

Gustafson looked like she donned a lace wedding gown with a mermaid silhouette, while the 29-year-old star went for a classic black and white tuxedo.

The news of their wedding comes nearly a year and a half after Gianniotti popped the big question to Nichole. He announced the special news over the Thanksgiving weekend back in 2017.

"Yesterday my best friend asked me to marry him in the most romantic way, a day reliving our love," the makeup artist captioned her Instagram post about their engagement. "We are thrilled. I wouldn't want to do this life with anyone else. I love you baby and can't wait to be your wife."

She continued, "This man has showed me what true love is. What a dream come true, pinch me."

The Italian-Canadian actor also took to social media and wrote, "I am truly one lucky guy, and I wouldn't rather be walking down this crazy road of life with anyone else. I love you. Thank you."

Congrats to Giacomo and Nichole on their wedding!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

