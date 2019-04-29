by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Apr. 29, 2019 6:41 PM
Blake Shelton is revealing why he should be an inspiration to anyone who thinks they are "odd-looking."
At the premiere for his upcoming animated film, UglyDolls, the country singer gives his take on the uplifting theme of the movie. The comedy, which centers on a group of misfit toys, is a tale about acceptance and positivity, regardless of appearance. And, believe it or not, the Voice coach says he can totally relate to the message of the film. "I am proof that you can be odd-looking and still be accepted, and make the most out of it," he jokes. "Look at this chin, this chin and this chin, and then tell yourself I was the Sexiest Man Alive."
He adds, "I am proof that you can do it."
Double-chins aside, the singer seems to be happy to take part in UglyDolls, alongside his co-worker Kelly Clarkson. Plus, being a character in the movie means he got to enjoy a night out with Gwen Stefani and her sons at the premiere. The "God's Country" singer shares, "There was no way we weren't making a family day out of this thing."
The two singers posed on the red carpet with Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10 and Apollo, 5, who were visibly excited to attend the movie premiere.
Fans of the country artist can see Blake lend his vocal talents when UglyDolls premieres on May 3.
