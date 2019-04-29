Blake Shelton is revealing why he should be an inspiration to anyone who thinks they are "odd-looking."

At the premiere for his upcoming animated film, UglyDolls, the country singer gives his take on the uplifting theme of the movie. The comedy, which centers on a group of misfit toys, is a tale about acceptance and positivity, regardless of appearance. And, believe it or not, the Voice coach says he can totally relate to the message of the film. "I am proof that you can be odd-looking and still be accepted, and make the most out of it," he jokes. "Look at this chin, this chin and this chin, and then tell yourself I was the Sexiest Man Alive."

He adds, "I am proof that you can do it."