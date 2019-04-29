Pink Opens Up About Having a Miscarriage When She Was Only 17

Pink is opening up about her past and the "several miscarriages" she had when she was only a teenager.

Speaking to USA Today, the "So What" singer-songwriter revealed the meaning behind some of her more heart-wrenching lyrics off of her new album, Hurts 2B Human.

When asked about her song, "Happy," and its lyrics—"Since I was 17, I've always hated my body / and it feels like my body's hated me"—she answered candidly and honestly.

"The reason I said [that] is because I've always had this very tomboy, very strong gymnast body, but actually at 17 I had a miscarriage," she told the publication. "And I was going to have that child."

She continued, "But when that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it's not doing what it's supposed to do."