by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Apr. 29, 2019 4:34 PM
Jamie Otis is revealing her hopes to become pregnant again.
It's been nearly five months since the Married at First Sight star revealed she and husband Doug Hehner suffered a miscarriage ten weeks into the pregnancy. Now, the star is opening up about her wish to conceive and the sadness she still feels over the loss.
On her Instagram Story, the mother-of-one tells her followers, "I don't know what's wrong with me. I'm a happy girl and i'm a happy person. It's spring and I should be happy." She sits in her car while explaining that she is confused about these feelings of stress, because she knows she has "the best husband and the most amazing daughter."
But the star shows that she still has hope for the future. "I believe we will be pregnant again soon," Jamie shares.
Her plan to defeat the blues is to start a "gratitude journal." She captions the video, "I'm gonna try harder to focus on the positive."
In January, the star suffered a "failed miscarriage" which occurs when the amniotic sac "continued to grow [but] the baby stopped at some point." For personal reasons, the star opted to proceed with a medication that would help her body miscarry quicker.
Unfortunately, this wasn't Jamie's first miscarriage. In September 2018, the mom suffered a "chemical pregnancy."
Despite the rocky road to motherhood, Jamie and Doug share their daughter Henley Grace, who they clearly love and adore.
