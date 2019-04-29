True Thompson's Reaction to It Being Monday Is Extremely Relatable

True Thompson has a case of the Mondays.

It seems like everyone dreads the end of the weekend and True is no exception. On Monday, Khloe Kardashianshowed the world her 1-year-old's reaction to the beginning of the week and, boy, is it relatable. "Happy Sunnnn.... wait wait mommy messed up, it's Monday. I'm sorry Happy Monday Baby True," Khloe shares on the behalf of her little one in the caption for a montage of photos.

In the photos, True is beaming in a pink flamingo bathing suit and sunglasses, that is, until she realizes its actually Monday. For the final photo, the toddler sports an annoyed look that basically represents every adult when their alarm clock goes off in the morning.

Khloe's Instagram account was instantly flooded with adoring comments from friends and fans alike. Bestie Malika Haqq commented: "WORK!"