Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
Love is in the air!
It's hard to believe Prince William and Kate Middleton said "I do" almost a decade ago, on April 29, 2011. In fact, today marks the royal couple's eighth wedding anniversary. Before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stopped the world with their royal wedding last May, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did it first.
From Middleton's jaw-dropping Alexander McQueen wedding dress (designed by Sarah Burton) to the couple's fairy tale-like ceremony, people were left in awe over their royal wedding. It was most certainly a ceremony fit for a (soon-to-be) king and queen.
Fast-forward eight years and three children later, and the two look happier than ever.
"It is fantastic having a lovely little family and I am so thrilled," Prince William previously told the BBC. "Catherine has been doing an amazing job as a mother and I'm very proud of her."
Just last week, the Duchess of Cambridge paid homage to her upcoming wedding anniversary in the most subtle way.
For Easter Sunday services at St. George's Chapel, she pulled out her Robinson Pelham diamond earrings, which are the exact ones she first donned on her big day in 2011.
Even more special? Today, Queen Elizabeth II honored the Duchess of Cambridge on her eight-year wedding anniversary. Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that Kate was appointed to Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order by the queen.
If you can't get enough of this royal couple, scroll through our gallery below and take a look back at their special wedding day!
Hugo Burnand/Clarence House - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Officially Husband & Wife
It's official! The two newlyweds pose for portraits and look happier than ever.
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
Blushing Bride
The look of pure happiness—Kate smiles from ear-to-ear as she and her husband head outside to greet the massive crowd that awaits them.
Hand in Hand
Walking down the aisle as husband and wife. The two make their way outside as their siblings, Prince Harry and Pippa Middleton, follow suit.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images
I do!
Swapping vows! There's nothing more special than saying "I do" and from the look of Kate's face, she looks absolutely delighted to start her forever after with Prince William.
Back Page Images/REX/Shutterstock
Happily Ever After
Straight out of a love story, the two lovebirds ride off in a carriage as they head back to Buckingham Palace.
AP Photo
True Love's First Kiss
The infamous balcony kiss! The royal couple celebrates their nuptials with the rest of the world with this fairy tale-like moment.
REX/Shutterstock
Perfect Pair
The wedding bells are ringing! The couple walks together for the first time as husband and wife.
Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Match Made in Heaven
Middleton looks ever so regal during their wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey, and don't they look like a match made in heaven? The answer is yes.
Hugo Burnand/Clarence House - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Part of the Family
Gather 'round! The Windsors and the Middletons celebrate the royal pair's wedding day with official portraits in the Buckingham Palace's Throne Room.
Chris Ison/PA Images via Getty Images
Just Married!
The beginning of forever—the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ride in style with an adorbs license plate that reads "Ju5t Wed."
Happy anniversary to the famous couple!