Love is in the air!

It's hard to believe Prince William and Kate Middleton said "I do" almost a decade ago, on April 29, 2011. In fact, today marks the royal couple's eighth wedding anniversary. Before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stopped the world with their royal wedding last May, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did it first.

From Middleton's jaw-dropping Alexander McQueen wedding dress (designed by Sarah Burton) to the couple's fairy tale-like ceremony, people were left in awe over their royal wedding. It was most certainly a ceremony fit for a (soon-to-be) king and queen.

Fast-forward eight years and three children later, and the two look happier than ever.

"It is fantastic having a lovely little family and I am so thrilled," Prince William previously told the BBC. "Catherine has been doing an amazing job as a mother and I'm very proud of her."

Just last week, the Duchess of Cambridge paid homage to her upcoming wedding anniversary in the most subtle way.