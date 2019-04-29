Prince William and Kate Middleton Celebrate Their 8th Anniversary: Relive Their Unforgettable Wedding Day

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Apr. 29, 2019 1:46 PM

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Duchess Catherine, Wedding

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Love is in the air!

It's hard to believe Prince William and Kate Middleton said "I do" almost a decade ago, on April 29, 2011. In fact, today marks the royal couple's eighth wedding anniversary. Before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stopped the world with their royal wedding last May, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did it first.

From Middleton's jaw-dropping Alexander McQueen wedding dress (designed by Sarah Burton) to the couple's fairy tale-like ceremony, people were left in awe over their royal wedding. It was most certainly a ceremony fit for a (soon-to-be) king and queen.

Fast-forward eight years and three children later, and the two look happier than ever.

"It is fantastic having a lovely little family and I am so thrilled," Prince William previously told the BBC. "Catherine has been doing an amazing job as a mother and I'm very proud of her."

Just last week, the Duchess of Cambridge paid homage to her upcoming wedding anniversary in the most subtle way.

Queen Elizabeth II Just Gave Kate Middleton a Huge Honor

For Easter Sunday services at St. George's Chapel, she pulled out her Robinson Pelham diamond earrings, which are the exact ones she first donned on her big day in 2011.

Even more special? Today, Queen Elizabeth II honored the Duchess of Cambridge on her eight-year wedding anniversary. Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that Kate was appointed to Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order by the queen.

If you can't get enough of this royal couple, scroll through our gallery below and take a look back at their special wedding day!

Official Wedding Portrait, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Hugo Burnand/Clarence House - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Officially Husband & Wife

It's official! The two newlyweds pose for portraits and look happier than ever.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Duchess Catherine, Wedding

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Blushing Bride

The look of pure happiness—Kate smiles from ear-to-ear as she and her husband head outside to greet the massive crowd that awaits them.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Pippa, Prince Harry, Wedding Departure

Hand in Hand

Walking down the aisle as husband and wife. The two make their way outside as their siblings, Prince Harry and Pippa Middleton, follow suit.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Wedding Alter

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

I do!

Swapping vows! There's nothing more special than saying "I do" and from the look of Kate's face, she looks absolutely delighted to start her forever after with Prince William.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Wedding

Back Page Images/REX/Shutterstock

Happily Ever After

Straight out of a love story, the two lovebirds ride off in a carriage as they head back to Buckingham Palace.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Wedding, Kiss

AP Photo

True Love's First Kiss

The infamous balcony kiss! The royal couple celebrates their nuptials with the rest of the world with this fairy tale-like moment.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Wedding

REX/Shutterstock

Perfect Pair

The wedding bells are ringing! The couple walks together for the first time as husband and wife.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Royal Wedding, Ninja Nun

Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Match Made in Heaven

Middleton looks ever so regal during their wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey, and don't they look like a match made in heaven? The answer is yes.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Royal Wedding

Hugo Burnand/Clarence House - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Part of the Family

Gather 'round! The Windsors and the Middletons celebrate the royal pair's wedding day with official portraits in the Buckingham Palace's Throne Room.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, wedding, car

Chris Ison/PA Images via Getty Images

Just Married!

The beginning of forever—the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ride in style with an adorbs license plate that reads "Ju5t Wed."

Happy anniversary to the famous couple!

