by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Apr. 29, 2019 1:06 PM
Peace, love and no music?
That's the question pop culture fans may be asking themselves today after reports surfaced claiming the Woodstock 50 festival has been canceled.
Earlier this morning, a spokesperson for the festival's financial partner said the three-day festival was over.
"It's a dream for agencies to work with iconic brands and to be associated with meaningful movements. We have a strong history of producing experiences that bring people together around common interests and causes which is why we chose to be a part of the Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival. But despite our tremendous investment of time, effort and commitment, we don't believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees," Dentsu Aegis Network's Amplifi Live said in a statement to USA Today. "As a result and after careful consideration, Dentsu Aegis Network's Amplifi Live, a partner of Woodstock 50, has decided to cancel the festival. As difficult as it is, we believe this is the most prudent decision for all parties involved."
But hold up!
Lucky ticket holders shouldn't be too upset. Soon after, organizers said the show is still on.
"Woodstock 50 vehemently denies the festival's cancellation and legal remedy will (be) sought," Woodstock 50 said in a statement to the outlet.
So what's exactly going on? What we do know is the three-day festival taking place August 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York still has an active website with a countdown clock until the first performer.
The Killers, Miley Cyrus, Jay-Z, Halsey, Chance the Rapper are still scheduled to perform.
But at the same time, pop culture fans can't help but think about another festival that promised an epic experience but never transpired. Yah, we're talking about Frye Festival.
According to Billboard, there have been "concerns about the capacity of the festival, site readiness and permitting issues." In addition, the publication reports that a representative for the festival reached out to officials with Live Nation and AEG to inquire about an investment up to $20 million for the event.
Fans also can't help but notice that tickets are "on sale soon." According to reports, those same tickets were supposed to go on sale April 22 but the date had been postponed for undisclosed reasons.
To top it all off, The Black Keys announced earlier this month that they will no longer be performing at Woodstock 50 citing a "scheduling conflict."
Or maybe they were able to peace out just in time.
