Good job, America. We're apparently making the right decisions, at least when it comes to American Idol

So far, as the Top 10 have been whittled down to the Top 6, the judges haven't used their save on any of the eliminated contestants, and that's just because they think that so far, America is getting it right.

"It was one of those things where we didn't think that America got it wrong. They're paying attention," Lionel Richie told E! News after the Top 6 reveal. "And the thing about it is right now we want to save that one critical vote for something that we know is the potential killer. So you know, we're gonna hold it." 

From here on out, contestants will have to bring their all to win, and it would also help to realize where they are. Katy Perry used Wade Cota as an example. 

"We're still trying to convince him that he is in Top 6 now. Like, you could do this buddy. And once he starts to really believe that, he might show us something spectacular," she says. 

Richie thinks that after they get past these last two weeks of theme nights (Disney, Queen), things will change for the remaining singers, and Luke Bryan agrees, and says he's not even proficient in Disney songs. 

Hit play on the video above for more from the judges, and from eliminated contestants Alyssa Raghu and Walker Burroughs. 

To keep up with all the remaining contestants, see below!

ELIMINATED: Ashley Hess

Ashley, 27, was eliminated on April 15.

ELIMINATED: Riley Thompson

Riley, 16, was sent home on April 15.

ELIMINATED: Evelyn Cormier

Former 90 Day Fiance star Evelyn was sent home during the live results show on April 15.

ELIMINATED: Eddie Island

Eddie, the 25-year-old from Nashville, was sent home during the live results show.

ELIMINATED: Uché

Uché, 24, was saved by Lionel Richie in the top 10, but was eliminated before the top 8. 

ELIMINATED: Dimitrius Graham

Dimitrius, 27, made his way to the Top 10, but didn't quite make it to the top 8. 

ELIMINATED: Walker Burroughs

The 20-year-old made it to the Top 8.

ELIMINATED: Alyssa Raghu

Alyssa made it to the Top 8.

Wade Cota

Wade, 27, made it to the Top 6.

Madison VanDenburg

Madison, 17, made it to the Top 6.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon

Jeremiah, 26, is in the Top 6.

Laine Hardy

Laine, 18, proceeded to the Top 8.

Laci Kaye Booth

Laci, 23, made it to the Top 8.

Alejandro Aranda

Alejandro Aranda, 25, made it to the Top 8.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

For more from American Idol, tune into E! News! 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

