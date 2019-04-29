Good job, America. We're apparently making the right decisions, at least when it comes to American Idol.

So far, as the Top 10 have been whittled down to the Top 6, the judges haven't used their save on any of the eliminated contestants, and that's just because they think that so far, America is getting it right.

"It was one of those things where we didn't think that America got it wrong. They're paying attention," Lionel Richie told E! News after the Top 6 reveal. "And the thing about it is right now we want to save that one critical vote for something that we know is the potential killer. So you know, we're gonna hold it."