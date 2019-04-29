Queen Elizabeth II Just Gave Kate Middleton a Huge Honor

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 29, 2019 11:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton

Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middletonis now a dame. 

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that the royal mother of three was appointed to Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order by her famous in-law, Queen Elizabeth II

The title is used to recognize services to the sovereign and is the highest rank in the order personally granted by the queen. It can be assumed the monarch considered Kate's work as a member of the royal family in granting the honor. 

The honor comes on a particularly significant day as Monday also marks Kate and Prince William's 8th wedding anniversary. The two unforgettably tied the knot with a fairytale wedding inside Westminster Abbey back in 2011. 

 

Photos

Kate Middleton's Best Looks

Now, in addition to mom and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate joins a group of royals, including Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, with her newest title. The order was founded by Queen Victoria in 1896 and Queen Elizabeth II's daughter, Princess Anne, serves as Grand Master. 

Needless to say, it's a lovely gift for Middleton on a special day. 

Congratulations Kate!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Queen Elizabeth II , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Charlize Theron

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte's Cutest Photos

Kate Middleton, Prince William

How Prince William Finally Got Serious About Kate Middleton and Stopped Putting Their Romance at Risk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Dior Dress, Morocco, Royal Baby

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Planning Africa Tour With Royal Baby: Report

Prince Harry, London Marathon

Prince Harry Returns to London Marathon Amid Meghan Markle Baby Birth Watch

Kate Middleton, Easter Sunday Service

How Kate Middleton Subtly Honored Her and Prince William's Upcoming Wedding Anniversary

Prince William, Speech

Prince William Reflects on Grief and Loss During Powerful Speech at Christchurch Mosque

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.