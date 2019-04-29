Queen Elizabeth II Just Gave Kate Middleton a Huge Honor

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middletonis now a dame.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that the royal mother of three was appointed to Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order by her famous in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.

The title is used to recognize services to the sovereign and is the highest rank in the order personally granted by the queen. It can be assumed the monarch considered Kate's work as a member of the royal family in granting the honor.

The honor comes on a particularly significant day as Monday also marks Kate and Prince William's 8th wedding anniversary. The two unforgettably tied the knot with a fairytale wedding inside Westminster Abbey back in 2011.