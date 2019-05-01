by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., May. 1, 2019 10:00 AM
Call him Jay Cutler, MVP.
Kristin Cavallari's post-breastfeeding conundrum has been making headlines for weeks now thanks to her all-star husband, who played a critical role in the three-time mom's reprieve from "major" clogged milk ducts following the birth of baby no. 3. And lucky for fans who've been wanting to contextualize the anecdote since they first heard Kristin talking about her husband "sucking harder than he's ever sucked in his life" during Very Cavallari's mid-season teaser trailer, the clogged ducts conversation is back and in full swing in this clip from Sunday's new episode.
"Did you guys eat the placenta?" asks Jay's friend Chuy, addressing the former pro football player and his wife from across the table. So everyone's caught up, the leading Very Cavallari couple is enjoying the final evening of their vacation in Cabo at a private dinner with friends. Naturally, they're chatting about childbirth.
"Hell no," Kristin replies, though she does admit she "thought about it."
Jay has never tried placenta either, but he does make a point to let the group know, "Breast milk is where it's at, though."
"Jay's had some," his wife chirps, while the rest of the group looks on with varying combinations of amusement and disbelief. She's telling the truth though—Jay casually confirms "it's sweet"—and promptly segues into a play-by-play to back up their claims.
"We went to the BVIs and I didn't bring my pump or anything…I had like major clogged ducts," Kristin tells the table, explaining that she'd just finished breastfeeding their youngest, Saylor, before leaving for vacation. "Jay had to get them out for me," she continues. "Like, sucking harder than he's ever sucked in his life."
"Wow," notes BFF Kelly Henderson.
"Jay has unclogged multiple ducts and you know what? I'm proud of it, OK?" Kristin shrugs during a confessional later on. "Saved my life, quite literally."
Hear more for yourself in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Very Cavallari Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?