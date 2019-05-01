Call him Jay Cutler, MVP.

Kristin Cavallari's post-breastfeeding conundrum has been making headlines for weeks now thanks to her all-star husband, who played a critical role in the three-time mom's reprieve from "major" clogged milk ducts following the birth of baby no. 3. And lucky for fans who've been wanting to contextualize the anecdote since they first heard Kristin talking about her husband "sucking harder than he's ever sucked in his life" during Very Cavallari's mid-season teaser trailer, the clogged ducts conversation is back and in full swing in this clip from Sunday's new episode.

"Did you guys eat the placenta?" asks Jay's friend Chuy, addressing the former pro football player and his wife from across the table. So everyone's caught up, the leading Very Cavallari couple is enjoying the final evening of their vacation in Cabo at a private dinner with friends. Naturally, they're chatting about childbirth.

"Hell no," Kristin replies, though she does admit she "thought about it."

Jay has never tried placenta either, but he does make a point to let the group know, "Breast milk is where it's at, though."