Take a Look Back at Pretty Little Princess Charlotte's Most Adorable Photos Ever

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Thu., May. 2, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Princess Charlotte, birthday

Getty Images

Everyone's favorite princess is a year older today, and where has the time gone?

Princess Charlotte is now four years old and she's just as adorable now as she was when she was born into the Royal Family on May 2, 2015.

Four years ago the Cambridge family was blessed with their second child and only daughter with Charlotte and although her big brother Prince George will someday be king and her little brother Prince Louis is freaking precious, Charlotte is the real star of the show...at least in our minds.

The birthday girl is actually living every girls' dream life because she is in fact a princess in real life...and the great-granddaughter of the current ruling Monarch of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II.

What we love most about the sweet royal is that she knows how to steal the show at any and all events.

Read

If You Have Royal Baby Fever, Take a Look Back at Princess Charlotte's Baby Album

Whether it's her appearances as a bridesmaid at her relatives weddings, or her ability to perfect a wave at such a young age, Princess Charlotte is pure magic when in front of a camera.

Sure, we love her mother, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge's  sense of style and her father, Prince William, is always fun to see out and about, but the brunette beauty is the royal to watch now and forever.

As we get ready to welcome another royal child with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's  soon-to-be born son or daughter, we're remembering all of the times that the sweetest royal daughter caught our attention over the past few years.

Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte!

Keep making funny faces, rocking floral crowns and looking flawless every time you step out!

Princess Charlotte

The Duchess of Cambridge

Birthday Girl

Ahead of her fourth birthday, the Duchess of Cambridge took three photos of Princess Charlotte and released them to the world and seriously, could she be any cuter?

Princess Charlotte

The Duchess of Cambridge

Playing Around

The beautiful royal is clearly making time to have fun and just be a kid these days.

Princess Charlotte

The Duchess of Cambridge

English Beauty

Princess Charlotte is in her element in the latest photo released by the Royal Family in 2019.

Article continues below

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis, Family Portrait

Matt Porteous/PA Wire

Royal Family

All three of the Cambridge children are adorable, but Princess Charlotte shines among her two brothers.

Princess Charlotte, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Bridesmaid Beauty

After being a bridesmaid for her aunt and uncle's wedding in May 2018, Princess Charlotte again stole the spotlight as a bridesmaid for Princess Eugenie's nuptials in October 2018.

Prince George, Savannah Phillips, Princess Charlotte

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Fun With the Family

Princess Charlotte enjoyed some fun in the sun with her brother Prince George and second cousin Savannah Phillips.

Article continues below

Bridesmaids, Page Boys, Princess Charlotte, Royal Wedding

REX/Shutterstock

A Royal Wave

Princess Charlotte waved to the crowd before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

Princess Charlotte, Sticking Tongue Out, Royal Wedding

REX/Shutterstock

Silly Pose

Before entering St. George's Chapel, the little bridesmaid stuck out her tongue.

*FULLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 0001 GMT SUNDAY MAY 6th 2018** Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte

The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace

Kissing Her Baby Brother

Kate Middleton shared a photo of Princess Charlotte kissing her baby brother, Prince Louis.

Article continues below

Princess Charlotte

Samir Hussein/WireImage

A Quick Hello

Before meeting her baby brother for the first time, the little princess gave well-wishers a wave.

Princess Charlotte

Courtesy of the Duchess of Cambridge

Star Student

Teacher's pet! Princess Charlotte struck an adorable pose on her first day of nursery school in January 2018. 

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Officially a Big Sister

Upon the birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child on April 23, 2018, Charlotte and big bro Prince George made their way to the hospital to meet their baby brother

Article continues below

Princess Charlotte

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Stop and Smell the Flowers

Blue in Berlin! Princess Charlotte arrived in style in Germany on the royal family's official tour in July 2017. 

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Royal Christmas Card 2017

Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace/Getty Images

Christmas Card Cutie

For their 2017 Christmas card, Prince William and Kate Middleton posed with Princess Charlotte and Prince George among the fall leaves.

Princess Charlotte

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images

Growing Up So Fast

On her second birthday, Kensington Palace released a new portrait of the princess taken by the Duchess of Cambridge. A spitting image of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II

Article continues below

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Trooping the Colour 2017

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Ready for the Trooping of the Colour

In 2017, Charlotte attended the Trooping the Colour. She watched with her family from Buckingham Palace's balcony.

Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Here Comes the Bride

The toddler served as her aunt Pippa Middleton's flower girl during her May 2017 wedding to James Matthews. Too cute! 

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images

Bundled Up

In 2016, Prince William and Kate Middleton took their kids on a private ski vacation at an undisclosed location in the French Alps.

Article continues below

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte

Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Tis the Season

Princess Charlotte puckered up while heading into Christmas church service on her mom's hip in 2016. 

ESC: Princess Charlotte, Royals Gift Guide

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Puppy Love

In September 2016, the pint-sized royal bonds with a fluffy dog while visiting a petting zoo in Canada. 

Princess Charlotte, Official Photo

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

Birthday Baby

The royal cutie rang in her first birthday with a perfectly sweet photo shoot. 

Article continues below

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Christmas Card, 2015

Chris Jelf /Kensington Palace via Getty Images

Christmas Princess

For their 2015 Christmas card, Prince William and Kate Middleton posed with Princess Charlotte and Prince George in matching blue ensembles.

Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Christening

© Mario Testino / Art Partner

Her Christening

The Duchess of Cambridge held her daughter lovingly at the little one's Christening in 2015.

Princess Charlotte

Press Association via AP Images/HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

Playing With a Puppy

Could Princess Charlotte be any cuter playing with her toy puppy?

Article continues below

Princess Charlotte

Press Association via AP Images/HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

Ready for Her Closeup

Kate Middleton took this cute closeup of her daughter in November 2015 to celebrate her daughter turning six months old.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Duchess Catherine, Prince William

HRH Duchess of Cambridge

Little Sister

Kate Middleton snapped this photo of her children shortly after Charlotte was born.

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince William

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A Princess Is Born

Princess Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015.

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , Princess Charlotte , Royals , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Emilia Clarke

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Emma Roberts, Busy Tonight

Emma Roberts Defends Her Real-Life Doll Obsession on Busy Tonight: ''The New Cat Lady is Doll Lady!''

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

Which Celebrity Set the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet on Fire With Their Style? Vote Now!

Dwayne Johnson, Kids

Dwayne Johnson Is a Super Dad and We Have the Photos to Prove It!

Scott Disick, Kardashians 1605

Scott Disick Got Khloe Kardashian's Paintings Appraised: Find Out How Much They're Worth!

Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari 209

Jay Cutler Tells Kristin Cavallari About His Plans to "Open a Butcher Shop" on Very Cavallari

Becca Tobin, LADYGANG 115

See What Happens When Becca Tobin Gets Her Butt Read By a "Rumpologist" on LADYGANG

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.